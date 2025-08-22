KANSAS

Where Did Kansas Football Land in USA TODAY's Final Preseason Rankings?

USA Today recently came out with its final preseason rankings before the year kicks off. Where did Kansas football land?

Joshua Schulman

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The 2025 college football season is set to begin less than 24 hours from now.

Ahead of the new campaign, USA Today columnist Paul Myerberg came out with his 1 through 136 college football rankings before the year kicks off.

Where did the Kansas Jayhawks and other Big 12 schools land in his list?

Where Big 12 Schools Finished In USA TODAY’s Preseason Rankings

Big 12 Logo
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the WWE and Big 12 logo during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1. Kansas State (No. 13)
2. Arizona State (No. 18)
3. Texas Tech (No. 19)
4. TCU (No. 28)
5. Utah (No. 30)
6. Iowa State (No. 31)
7. Baylor (No. 41)
8. Kansas (No. 43)
9. BYU (No. 47)
10. Colorado (No. 51)
11. Houston (No. 58)
12. UCF (No. 66)
13. Oklahoma State (No. 71)
14. Cincinnati (No. 76)
15. West Virginia (No. 83)
16. Arizona (No. 100)

Kansas finished near the middle of the conference standings, a sentiment that has been echoed by many analysts over the past few months.

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 finish in 2024, the college football universe is wary of buying into Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks, especially given the roster turnover the program had this offseason.

The offense will be led by returning sixth-year quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is reportedly healthier than ever and is looking to bounce back from a rough senior year.

Offensive centerpieces acquired in the transfer portal include former Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Iowa transfer running back Leshon Williams, along with a handful of other receivers.

On the defensive end, the team's returning sack leader in Dean Miller returns to the squad. Former Texas defensive end Justice Finkley is also expected to make a massive impact on the defensive line.

Kansas will be featured in one of the five Week 0 contests tomorrow, as it hosts Fresno State in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The three-game nonconference schedule for Kansas includes home games against Fresno and Wagner, followed by a difficult road test in Columbia at Missouri. Then, the Jayhawks have what is considered one of the easiest schedules in the Big 12 and one more home game than road game in conference play.

After finishing 1-2 in its non-league games a year ago, it is imperative that KU open the campaign with a win. Pressure is mounting for Leipold to continue the program's resurgence since his group underachieved.

Kansas State and Arizona State are widely considered the favorites to win the conference, but it would not be surprising for the Jayhawks to make a push if they can break the Sunflower Showdown losing streak and win the games they are supposed to.

