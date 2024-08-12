Former Jayhawks QB Jason Bean Shines in NFL Preseason Action
Former Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean is turning heads in the NFL, showcasing his talent in his preseason debut for the Indianapolis Colts. Bean, who signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, made the most of his opportunity during Sunday’s game. against the Broncos.
Stepping in during the fourth quarter, Bean replaced quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and Sam Ehlinger. Despite his limited playing time, Bean quickly demonstrated his poise and ability, leading a scoring drive by completing four of six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. His performance was highlighted by a precise pass to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell for a touchdown.
In addition to his passing, Bean showed his versatility on the ground, leading the Colts in rushing with 24 yards on four carries, averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per carry. While he did lose a fumble, Bean’s overall performance was a strong showing, adding to his case for a roster spot.
As the Colts prepare for the regular season, Anthony Richardson is locked in as the starting quarterback, with veteran Joe Flacco as the likely backup. However, Bean’s continued strong performance in camp has positioned him as a serious contender for the QB3 role, potentially edging out Slovis and Ehlinger.
During his final season at Kansas in 2023, Bean completed 124 of 199 passes for 2,130 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Now, he’s carrying that momentum into the NFL, aiming to secure a place on the Colts' roster.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube