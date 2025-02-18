Kansas Baseball Roars into 2025 Season with Electric Start
The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team has kicked off their 2025 season in dominant fashion, sweeping a four-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Jayhawks have looked nothing short of impressive, improving their record to 4-0 as they head into the next stretch of the season.
Game 1: February 14, 2025 – Kansas 8, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5 (10 innings)
The season opener saw the Jayhawks put on a thrilling performance, rallying in the 10th inning to secure an 8-5 victory.
Kansas was down late, but senior transfer Tommy Barth came up clutch with a two-run double, driving in the go-ahead runs with the bases loaded.
The Jayhawks fought hard, coming out on top in a game that showed their resilience and offensive power.
Game 2: February 15, 2025 – Kansas 12, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1
Kansas continued their strong showing with a dominant 12-1 win in Game 2. The offense was firing on all cylinders, posting four runs in both the first and second innings.
The pitching staff was just as stellar, limiting the Islanders to only one run on seven hits while the Jayhawks piled on the runs.
It was an all-around strong performance from Kansas, who had no trouble putting this game away early.
Game 3: February 16, 2025 – Kansas 8, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0
In Game 3, Kansas completed the series win in impressive fashion with an 8-0 shutout.
The pitching staff was lights-out, as a combined effort from Patrick Steitz, Kannon Carr, Connor Maggi, Jake Cubbler, and Gavin Brasosky kept the Islanders off the board.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks' offense provided more than enough firepower, helping them cruise to a comfortable victory.
Game 4: February 17, 2025 – Kansas 16, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 (7 Innings)
The Jayhawks capped off their series sweep with an explosive 16-0 victory.
Kansas’ offense was relentless, with home runs from Ian Francis, Sawyer Smith, and Dariel Osoria lighting up the scoreboard. The team scored in nearly every inning, showing just how potent they can be.
The pitching staff also continued their dominance, ensuring the Islanders never had a chance to get back into the game, as the game was called in the seventh.