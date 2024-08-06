Kansas Quarterback Cole Ballard Thriving in Backup Roll; Morning Call, August 6
With Jason Bean out of the program, the competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot is wide open for Kansas football, featuring two strong contenders. Leading the pack is redshirt freshman Cole Ballard, who played in four games in 2023 as Bean’s backup.
“Cole is stronger, he’s faster, he’s worked on delivery, he continues to get better," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said on Monday. "He is so competitive. That’s what I love about him, and he’s not gonna get flustered. And you can get after him a little bit, he takes coaching."
Ballard’s game-time experience includes notable appearances against Texas Tech and K-State, where he completed 20 of 36 passes for 286 yards, threw one touchdown, and had three interceptions. His composure and rapid acceptance by the team have not gone unnoticed.
“Cole Ballard was accepted by the locker room as quick as any quarterback I’d ever been a part of as a freshman,” Leipold noted in July, “the way that he had instant respect from some of the guys.”
As Kansas continues its preparation for the season, the development and performance of Ballard could prove pivotal in solidifying the team’s quarterback depth alongside heralded freshman Isaiah Marshall.
“When you’re able to compete like that, competition brings out the best in competitors. And I think me and Z are both elite competitors. We go out there every day and we push each other,” Ballard said. “We want to compete, but we also want what’s best for each other.”
Did you Notice?
- Kansas football was ranked No. 24 in the preseason coaches poll, marking their first appearance in the rankings since 2008.
- Kansas women’s golf incoming sophomore Lyla Louderbaugh completed the first round of the 124th U.S. Women's Amateur at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She sits T-97th after a 7-over day.
- Former Kansas basketball star Kevin McCullar Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
23 days.
Read More:
Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid Laughs Off French Boos, Embraces American Support in Paris
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube