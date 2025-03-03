Bill Self Admits Mistake After Defending Zeke Mayo in Kansas Basketball Loss
It has been a chaotic weekend for the Kansas Jayhawks, who are still dealing with the fallout from their 78-73 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
The defeat, which ended in controversial fashion, triggered strong reactions from fans, with Kansas guard Zeke Mayo becoming the target of online abuse, some of which he shared on X.
Mayo had the Jayhawks' final opportunity to tie the game, but he airballed a three-pointer after a rough performance, finishing with just five points on 1-of-7 shooting, including 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.
In an effort to defend his player, Kansas head coach Bill Self publicly addressed the situation. However, looking back, Self now believes he may have made a mistake by speaking out.
“I shouldn’t have done it, because all it did was bring more attention to what was said,” Self told Hoops HQ’s Seth Davis during a telephone interview Sunday night.
“I feel like there’s been some unfair personal attacks and criticism, but not by people that matter. A lot of that comes from people who are not KU fans. They’re gambling and lost a bet or whatever. But so much of young people’s identity is what people are saying about them on social media. I wanted to get that point out that these kids care. They’re trying.”
Mayo and the Jayhawks are trying to move on, while Self has taken much of the blame for the team’s loss.
With the regular season winding down, Kansas will now shift its focus to Monday’s matchup against No. 4 Houston before closing out with a game against No. 22 Arizona. Then, the Jayhawks will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins March 11.