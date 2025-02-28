Bill Self Gives Crucial Kansas Injury Update Ahead of Texas Tech Clash
As Kansas basketball gears up for a crucial matchup against Texas Tech, head coach Bill Self provided an important injury update regarding guard Shakeel Moore.
Speaking ahead of the game, Self acknowledged Moore’s ongoing struggles with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined.
“I’d like for Shak to be healthy,” Self said. “Rakease [Passmore] is the odd man out right now. I’m OK with eight as long as those eight guys are all contributing and healthy.”
The uncertainty surrounding Moore’s return continues to loom large, with Self indicating that the guard’s status remains day-to-day.
“At some point, but I’m not sure about Saturday,” Self said when asked if Moore could return this season. “It’s a situation where he’ll just go as pain is tolerated and deal with it when the season is over in whatever way he needs to deal with it.”
Moore has been dealing with persistent pain, which has prevented him from playing at full capacity, and has not played in the last two games.
The Kansas medical staff has been closely monitoring the situation, but for now, the focus remains on his recovery and long-term health.
“It’s just been a situation where it’s been too painful for him to be able to be out there and play with remotely a free mind,” Self added. “The medical staff has confirmed all that. So you know, it’s unfortunate and sad for him and sad for us, but he’s going to be dealing with this the rest of the season.”
Kansas, currently battling for position in the Big 12 standings, will look to overcome Moore’s absence as they take on Texas Tech.
With the rotation potentially tightening, Self and the Jayhawks will rely on their depth to continue their push toward the postseason.