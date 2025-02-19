Bill Self Hints at Kansas Basketball Locker Room Dysfunction After BYU Loss
After Kansas basketball's brutal 91-57 loss to BYU on Tuesday, Bill Self was brutally honest about where things stand with the team. And let’s just say, the frustration was evident.
“We need to get away from each other, I’ll tell you that point blank,” Self said, not mincing words about the current state of the Jayhawks.
That’s about as blunt as it gets for a coach who’s usually calm, collected, and in control. But after watching his team get steamrolled by the Cougars, it's clear something is off in the locker room.
Self didn’t just talk about poor shooting or defense; he went deeper.
"We gotta get more connected. A more intangible-oriented team. That leads to toughness. But right now our intangibles are so bad. Makes you slow, on an island, poor communication. We gotta get the intangibles right or we’re never going to fix technical things."
Basically, the Jayhawks aren’t just struggling with X's and O's—they’re missing the basic chemistry and communication that every successful team needs.
The issues go beyond strategy; Self believes the team is lacking in the “intangibles,” the stuff that holds a team together, builds toughness, and helps players connect on the floor.
Self knows fixing that will take time, but he made it clear the team can’t move forward until they address these deeper issues.
Kansas has a lot to figure out in the coming days. If they don’t come together soon, they’ll be in for more long nights like the one in Provo.