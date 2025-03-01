KANSAS

Bill Self Responds With Blunt Take on Kansas Basketball Problematic Call

With 20 seconds remaining in the game, Rylan Griffen was called for a foul that sparked significant debate.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks bench reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self didn’t mince words when discussing the highly controversial foul call that went against the Jayhawks in the final seconds of their 78-73 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night.

With 20.8 seconds remaining and Kansas trailing 76-73, Rylan Griffen was whistled for a foul on Texas Tech’s in-bounds play – a call that many, including Self, disagreed with.

"I didn’t think he fouled him," Self said bluntly in his postgame comments. "But we got the ball back, so you can’t b--- about the call."

Self, typically known for his measured approach to officiating, showed his frustration after the play that disrupted Kansas’ momentum during a crucial point in the game.

The controversial call, which many believed was a clean defensive play by Griffen, came with Kansas in the middle of a late-game comeback.

Despite the call, Kansas had another chance to tie the game after Texas Tech turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.

However, Zeke Mayo’s attempt to draw a foul on a three-point shot with nine seconds left went unanswered, and his shot missed, sealing the Red Raiders’ victory.

While Self acknowledged the frustration surrounding the call, he also pointed out that the Jayhawks had opportunities beyond that moment.

The loss drops Kansas to 19-10 on the season and 10-8 in Big 12 play.

Kansas now shifts focus to their next challenge as they travel to face No. 4 Houston on Monday at 8:00 p.m. CT, live on ESPN.

The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday for their final home game of the regular season, hosting No. 22 Arizona.

