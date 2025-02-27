Kansas CB Cobee Bryant Delivers Best Quote of the NFL Combine
Kansas football cornerback Cobee Bryant didn’t just bring his skills to the NFL Combine—he brought his heart as well.
When speaking to reporters, Bryant shared an emotional tribute to his college coach, Lance Leipold, calling him a father figure and a major source of inspiration.
"Man, that's my father, man. I love that man forever," Bryant said. "He kind of texted me, actually today, and asked me how I'm doing. He just told me to put on a show for him."
Bryant has certainly lived up to Leipold’s expectations, earning AFCA Coaches Second Team All-America and The Sporting News Second Team All-America honors in his final season. He also became the first Jayhawk in Big 12 history to be named First Team All-Big 12 three years in a row.
Even with his résumé, Bryant admitted he still looks to Leipold for reassurance.
"I ask him, 'Am I prepared for this moment?' Because I kind of get in my head sometimes," Bryant shared. "He told me, 'No, I know you're ready for this moment.' That just motivates me to keep going and prove to the world that I'm the best."
Bryant’s final season in Lawrence was filled with game-changing moments, earning him national recognition as Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, Paycom Jim Thorpe National Defensive Back of the Week, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his October performances alone.
Entering the season, he was already on the radar, landing on multiple watch lists for prestigious awards like the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award.
Bryant also went on to share how much he strives to emulate Jalen Ramsey's style of play.
As Bryant looks to impress scouts and solidify his place in the NFL Draft, he’s carrying Leipold’s belief in him every step of the way.
If his performance matches the confidence his coach has in him, he’ll be making an impact at the next level soon enough.