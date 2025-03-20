Significant Injury Update Ahead of Kansas vs. Arkansas NCAA Tournament Clash
We're less than 24 hours from Kansas taking on Arkansas in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and on Wednesday received huge news regarding the 7 vs. 10 game in the West Region.
Kansas will catch a bit of a break as Arkansas will be without leading scorer Adou Thiero for the contest. Thiero has been out for the Razorbacks since late February when he suffered a knee injury in a victory over Missouri. The Kentucky transfer averaged 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to that point in the season.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari made the news official during Wednesday's media availability.
Kansas is set to take on Arkansas at 6:10 p.m. CT in the first round matchup in a game that can be seen on CBS and will be played in Providence, Rhode Island.