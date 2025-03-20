KANSAS

Significant Injury Update Ahead of Kansas vs. Arkansas NCAA Tournament Clash

Arkansas will be without its leading scorer on Thursday evening

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.
Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're less than 24 hours from Kansas taking on Arkansas in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and on Wednesday received huge news regarding the 7 vs. 10 game in the West Region.

Kansas will catch a bit of a break as Arkansas will be without leading scorer Adou Thiero for the contest. Thiero has been out for the Razorbacks since late February when he suffered a knee injury in a victory over Missouri. The Kentucky transfer averaged 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to that point in the season.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari made the news official during Wednesday's media availability.

Kansas is set to take on Arkansas at 6:10 p.m. CT in the first round matchup in a game that can be seen on CBS and will be played in Providence, Rhode Island.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News