Colorado Coach Tad Boyle Drops Fiery Quote on Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson
Kansas basketball went on the road Monday night and secured a 71-64 victory over Colorado, thanks to a monster performance from Hunter Dickinson.
The 7-foot-2 center put on a clinic in the post, scoring 32 points on 13-for-18 shooting while adding 13 rebounds to dominate the Buffaloes.
From the opening tip, Colorado had no answers for Dickinson’s presence inside. He bullied defenders in the paint, showcased his footwork, and finished at an elite level around the rim. No matter what the Buffaloes tried, Dickinson continued to impose his will.
After the game, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle didn’t mince words when talking about the challenge of defending a player like Dickinson.
"Post defense is not for p------. It is for men. You have to be a grown man to play post defense on Hunter Dickinson," Boyle said.
It was as raw and honest as a postgame quote gets, but it perfectly captured the reality of trying to contain Kansas’ star big man.
Boyle also made it clear that Dickinson’s game is something his own players should study and learn from.
“You can learn from Hunter Dickinson as a post player on our team,” Boyle added. “You can learn a lot.”
His dominance inside has kept Kansas afloat in what has been an up-and-down year, and when he’s rolling, the Jayhawks are a completely different team.
Kansas’ win over Colorado adds another road victory to their résumé, but they still have major tests ahead.
With matchups looming against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona, the Jayhawks will have plenty of chances to prove they belong back in the national conversation.
If Dickinson continues to impose his will like he did Monday night, Kansas could be a team no one wants to see come March.
And as Boyle made clear, going toe-to-toe with him in the paint is not for the weak.