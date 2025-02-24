Computer Models Predict Remainder of Kansas Basketball Season
As the Kansas Jayhawks head into the final stretch of the regular season, analytics and computer models are forecasting how Bill Self’s team will finish.
With tough matchups ahead, Kansas will need to fight for every win to solidify its NCAA Tournament standing.
Here’s what the key predictive models—KenPom, ESPN BPI, and the Massey Index—are saying about the Jayhawks' remaining games.
KenPom Projections
KenPom predicts Kansas will finish 20-11 overall and 11-9 in Big 12 play, with a mix of close wins and a tough road loss.
- Feb. 24 at Colorado – Win, 73-66 (74% chance)
- March 1 vs. Texas Tech – Win, 72-71 (55% chance)
- March 3 at Houston – Loss, 71-60 (17% chance)
- March 8 vs. Arizona – Win, 75-73 (59% chance)
KenPom suggests Kansas has a strong chance of taking care of business against Colorado and Arizona but faces a real test against Houston on the road and Texas Tech at home.
ESPN BPI Projections
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) gives Kansas a solid chance in most matchups, though the game at Houston is a major hurdle.
- Feb. 24 at Colorado – 80.6% chance to win
- March 1 vs. Texas Tech – 59.7% chance to win
- March 3 at Houston – 15.7% chance to win
- March 8 vs. Arizona – 57.6% chance to win
BPI backs Kansas in three of its four remaining games, with the Houston matchup appearing as the biggest challenge.
Massey Index Predictions
The Massey Index also expects Kansas to go 3-1 down the stretch, projecting a win over Arizona in the season finale.
- Feb. 24 at Colorado – Win, 72-68 (65% chance)
- March 1 vs. Texas Tech – Win, 73-70 (58% chance)
- March 3 at Houston – Loss, 70-62 (21% chance)
- March 8 vs. Arizona – Win, 76-75 (52% chance)
Massey sees Kansas surviving some close battles but ultimately struggling on the road against Houston.
What It Means for Kansas
If these predictions hold, Kansas would finish 20-11 (11-9 Big 12) heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
While not the dominant regular-season performance Jayhawks fans are used to, it would keep them in a strong position for an NCAA Tournament bid, likely as a five-seed.