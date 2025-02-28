Former Elite Kansas Commit Breaks Silence on Decommitment Decision
At one point, Kansas basketball had a commitment from Alabama freshman guard Labaron Philon, a highly touted four-star prospect who looked like a strong fit for Bill Self’s system. But his time as a Jayhawks pledge was short-lived, lasting just seven months before he decommitted in April 2024.
The reasons behind his departure had been somewhat unclear—until now.
In a recent interview with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI’s Hunter De Siver, Philon and Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy offered more insight into the decision that led him back to his home state.
Philon originally committed to Kansas in September 2023, drawn by the program’s success and Self’s track record of developing guards. He even transferred to Link Academy in Missouri, a national powerhouse close to Lawrence, seemingly solidifying his commitment to the Jayhawks.
At the time, Murphy and the Alabama coaching staff took notice but weren’t entirely shocked.
“You know, my initial thoughts were that obviously Bill Self is a great coach and he’s had a lot of success,” Murphy said. “When you’re recruiting and the guy goes to Kansas, you’re like, ‘OK, well, I guess we were on the right guy because even Kansas wanted him.’ Initially, I wouldn’t say it was shocking, but he went to Link Academy, which is obviously close to Kansas. He got to be on a national stage and he just kept performing and performing, so it wasn’t really shocking. It happens.”
However, Kansas continued adding players to its backcourt, particularly through the transfer portal. As the roster took shape, Philon started to reconsider where he would fit into the equation.
His concern wasn’t about competing—it was about opportunity.
“Our roster was pretty much done, and Kansas had gotten a couple of guards from the portal,” Murphy said. “Labaron thought in his mind, ‘Well, if I’m not gonna play a lot as a freshman, I’d rather do that in my home state.’ So when he got out of his letter [of intent], he had to make sure he was coming back [because] we already had Aden Holloway committed and Latrell Wrightsell was coming back. So when you look on paper, there weren’t going to be a lot of minutes available.”
For Philon, the decision ultimately went beyond basketball. As much as Kansas had appeal, there was something pulling him back home.
“It was really just [about] being back home,” Philon said. “I just woke up and had a feeling that if I came back home, it would be the best decision. I prayed about it a lot before I even made the decision. It was just really great because I really just trusted God, trusted my parents, my brothers and my family members. I told them I wanted to come back home. That was the greatest feeling of my life.”
Now, it looks like Philon made the right choice. As a freshman, he has become a key contributor for an Alabama team ranked No. 6 in the country.
He’s averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field—numbers that have put him on the radar as a potential NBA Draft pick, with projections ranging from the late first round to the second.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks' backcourt hasn’t exactly flourished.
One of the key transfers Kansas brought in was Rylan Griffen, who left Alabama for the Jayhawks but has struggled with consistency all season. It's an interesting parallel, isn’t it? While Bill Self rarely dwells on the past, it’s fair to wonder if Kansas might be in a better position had Philon stuck around.
At the end of the day, though, Philon followed his instincts—and so far, it’s working out just fine.
The quotes in this story were originally sourced from Hunter De Siver of Alabama Crimson Tide on SI, with full credit and permission granted.