KANSAS

Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Basketball After Texas Tech Defeat

The Jayhawks are still sitting pretty according to the metric.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) battles for a rebound with with Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) and guard Chance McMillian (0) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) battles for a rebound with with Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) and guard Chance McMillian (0) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 78-73 to Texas Tech at home.

Despite battling back from an early deficit, Bill Self’s team couldn’t overcome late-game struggles, dropping to 19-10 (10-8 Big 12) on the season.

While this may not be the dominant Kansas team fans are used to, the analytics still suggest the Jayhawks have life as March approaches.

The Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, beginning on March 11, will provide an opportunity to regain momentum before the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN BPI Kansas Snapshot

KJ Adams J
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), a predictive metric designed to measure team strength and future performance, has updated its rankings following Kansas’ loss to Texas Tech:

  • Overall BPI Rank: 12
  • BPI Score: 17.0
  • Offensive BPI: 7.2
  • Defensive BPI: 9.8
  • Projected Overall Record: 19.7-11.3
  • Projected Conference Record: 10.7-9.3
  • Chance to Win Big 12 Tournament: <0.1%
  • Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

Despite their struggles, Kansas remains a top-15 team in BPI, showcasing strong defensive metrics and a respectable offensive rating.

However, their conference record projection suggests they’ll need a deep tournament run to improve their postseason outlook.

The Jayhawks' final two regular-season games come against No. 4 Houston and No. 22 Arizona, providing crucial opportunities to enhance their seeding.

A win in either game could restore some confidence and improve their NCAA Tournament placement.

With their defensive strength and battle-tested roster, the Jayhawks could still be a dangerous opponent in the weeks ahead. Don't count them out come March Madness.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/News