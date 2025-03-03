Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Basketball After Texas Tech Defeat
The Kansas Jayhawks suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 78-73 to Texas Tech at home.
Despite battling back from an early deficit, Bill Self’s team couldn’t overcome late-game struggles, dropping to 19-10 (10-8 Big 12) on the season.
While this may not be the dominant Kansas team fans are used to, the analytics still suggest the Jayhawks have life as March approaches.
The Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, beginning on March 11, will provide an opportunity to regain momentum before the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN BPI Kansas Snapshot
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), a predictive metric designed to measure team strength and future performance, has updated its rankings following Kansas’ loss to Texas Tech:
- Overall BPI Rank: 12
- BPI Score: 17.0
- Offensive BPI: 7.2
- Defensive BPI: 9.8
- Projected Overall Record: 19.7-11.3
- Projected Conference Record: 10.7-9.3
- Chance to Win Big 12 Tournament: <0.1%
- Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
Despite their struggles, Kansas remains a top-15 team in BPI, showcasing strong defensive metrics and a respectable offensive rating.
However, their conference record projection suggests they’ll need a deep tournament run to improve their postseason outlook.
The Jayhawks' final two regular-season games come against No. 4 Houston and No. 22 Arizona, providing crucial opportunities to enhance their seeding.
A win in either game could restore some confidence and improve their NCAA Tournament placement.
With their defensive strength and battle-tested roster, the Jayhawks could still be a dangerous opponent in the weeks ahead. Don't count them out come March Madness.