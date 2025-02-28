ESPN Analyst Joe Lunardi Projects Kansas Basketball in Loaded Region
Kansas basketball (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) is in for a battle come March—at least according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
In his latest bracketology update on Friday, Lunardi projects the Jayhawks as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, setting up a first-round showdown with No. 11 Nebraska.
The region is stacked with powerhouse programs, with Alabama as the No. 1 seed and Michigan State at No. 2.
If Kansas gets past Nebraska, it could face No. 3 Texas A&M in the second round, a tough matchup against an SEC contender.
Joe Lunardi (ESPN): Midwest Region Projection
1. Alabama vs. 16. Bryant
8. Creighton vs. 9. Gonzaga
5. Maryland vs. 12. McNeese State
4. Arizona vs. 13. Akron
6. Kansas vs. 11. Nebraska
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Ole Miss vs. 10. Baylor
2. Michigan State vs. 15. Robert Morris
Kansas has had an up-and-down season but remains battle-tested in the Big 12, one of the toughest conferences in the country.
With just three regular-season games left before the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks will look to improve their standing and secure a more favorable path in the NCAA Tournament.
A matchup with Nebraska would add extra intrigue, as the Cornhuskers have emerged as a dangerous team in the Big Ten, though they've lost three of their last four.
As March Madness approaches, Lunardi’s bracket is bound to change, but if this projection holds, the Jayhawks will have their work cut out for them.