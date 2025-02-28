KANSAS

ESPN Analyst Joe Lunardi Projects Kansas Basketball in Loaded Region

If this projection stands, the Jayhawks will face a tough path to San Antonio.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) is in for a battle come March—at least according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

In his latest bracketology update on Friday, Lunardi projects the Jayhawks as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, setting up a first-round showdown with No. 11 Nebraska.

The region is stacked with powerhouse programs, with Alabama as the No. 1 seed and Michigan State at No. 2.

If Kansas gets past Nebraska, it could face No. 3 Texas A&M in the second round, a tough matchup against an SEC contender.

Joe Lunardi (ESPN): Midwest Region Projection

Jayhawks
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Alabama vs. 16. Bryant

8. Creighton vs. 9. Gonzaga

5. Maryland vs. 12. McNeese State

4. Arizona vs. 13. Akron

6. Kansas vs. 11. Nebraska

3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Utah Valley

7. Ole Miss vs. 10. Baylor

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Robert Morris

Kansas has had an up-and-down season but remains battle-tested in the Big 12, one of the toughest conferences in the country.

With just three regular-season games left before the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks will look to improve their standing and secure a more favorable path in the NCAA Tournament.

A matchup with Nebraska would add extra intrigue, as the Cornhuskers have emerged as a dangerous team in the Big Ten, though they've lost three of their last four.

As March Madness approaches, Lunardi’s bracket is bound to change, but if this projection holds, the Jayhawks will have their work cut out for them.

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

