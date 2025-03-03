How Every Kansas Football Player Performed in the 40-Yard Dash
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine took place in Indianapolis over the past week, giving prospects a chance to showcase their athleticism and speed ahead of the NFL Draft.
One of the most highly anticipated events each year is the 40-yard dash, where players aim to impress scouts with their speed and explosiveness.
Four former Kansas Jayhawks participated in the event, hoping to boost their draft stock. Here’s how they performed in the 40-yard dash.
Logan Brown (OL)
- 40-Yard Dash Time: 5.18 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds
- Rankings: No. 19 (40 time) and No. 8 (10-yard split) out of 29 offensive linemen
Devin Neal (RB)
- 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.58 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds
- Rankings: No. 21 in both 40-yard dash and 10-yard split out of 24 running backs
Mello Dotson (CB)
- 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.59 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds
- Rankings: Last among cornerbacks in 40-yard dash, but No. 14 in the 10-yard split
Cobee Bryant (CB)
- 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.53 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.56 seconds
- Rankings: No. 21 in both 40-yard dash and 10-yard split among 24 cornerbacks
While none of the former Jayhawks turned in record-breaking times, their performances provided valuable data for NFL scouts evaluating their speed, acceleration, and overall athleticism.
With Pro Days and private workouts still ahead, these four players will have further opportunities to improve their draft stock before April's NFL Draft.