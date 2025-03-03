KANSAS

How Every Kansas Football Player Performed in the 40-Yard Dash

The Jayhawks were represented well in Indianapolis at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant (DB05) in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine took place in Indianapolis over the past week, giving prospects a chance to showcase their athleticism and speed ahead of the NFL Draft.

One of the most highly anticipated events each year is the 40-yard dash, where players aim to impress scouts with their speed and explosiveness.

Four former Kansas Jayhawks participated in the event, hoping to boost their draft stock. Here’s how they performed in the 40-yard dash.

Logan Brown (OL)

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Logan Brown (OL04) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • 40-Yard Dash Time: 5.18 seconds
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds
  • Rankings: No. 19 (40 time) and No. 8 (10-yard split) out of 29 offensive linemen

Devin Neal (RB)

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas running back Devin Neal (RB25) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.58 seconds
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds
  • Rankings: No. 21 in both 40-yard dash and 10-yard split out of 24 running backs

Mello Dotson (CB)

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas defensive back Mello Dotson (DB07) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.59 seconds
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds
  • Rankings: Last among cornerbacks in 40-yard dash, but No. 14 in the 10-yard split

Cobee Bryant (CB)

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant (DB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • 40-Yard Dash Time: 4.53 seconds
  • 10-Yard Split: 1.56 seconds
  • Rankings: No. 21 in both 40-yard dash and 10-yard split among 24 cornerbacks

While none of the former Jayhawks turned in record-breaking times, their performances provided valuable data for NFL scouts evaluating their speed, acceleration, and overall athleticism.

With Pro Days and private workouts still ahead, these four players will have further opportunities to improve their draft stock before April's NFL Draft.

