Former Kansas Athletic Director Bob Marcum Passed Away at 87; Morning Call, July 25
Former Kansas Director of Athletics Bob Marcum, who served at KU from 1978-1982 as the seventh-ever AD, passed away on July 23 at 87-years-old.
While at Kansas, Marcum re-hired football coach Don Fambrough to a second term in 1979. Fambrough had served as KU coach from 1971-74 and was the 1981 Big Eight Coach of the Year in guiding KU to the 1981 Hall of Fame Bowl.
Under Marcum, Kansas Athletics flourished winning 15 Big Eight Conference titles in six sports. KU won Big Eight titles in women's basketball (1979, 1980, 1981), women's swimming and diving (1979, 1980, 1981, 1982), softball (1979), men's swimming and diving (1979), men's indoor track and field (1980, 1981, 1982) and men's outdoor track and field (1979, 1980, 1982).
After his time at Kansas, Marcum became the athletic director of South Carolina from 1982-88, UMass (1993-2002) and Marshall (2002-09).
Did you Notice?
- Kansas athletics made a big-time move on Wednesday by announcing a KU Student Bus Program, which is a free mode of transportation to and from Kansas City on home football gameday: "With the continued momentum and trajectory for Kansas Football, it is critical that we create the very best homefield advantage this fall in Kansas City," athletic director Travis Goff said. "Over the past couple of seasons, our students have risen to the occasion and their attendance and passion will make an even greater difference this fall. This well thought out and robust busing program provides a safe and efficient option for students to attend our games in full force. We are challenging our student body to make a strong statement of support while also enjoying a one-of-a-kind chance to cheer on their Jayhawks in two iconic Kansas City venues."
- The Kansas men's basketball team volunteered at the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department. However, they learned what it takes to be a firefighter the hard way.
- The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023-24 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team on Wednesday, with 762 student-athletes earning the honor. Kansas had 70 student-athletes recognized to the team. Here's every Jayhawk who made the prestigious team.
- Kansas baseball received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2023-24 academic year. Kansas was one of six Big 12 schools (Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, West Virginia) to receive the honor. The Jayhawks were also one of 129 Division I institutions to be recognized.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
35 days.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube