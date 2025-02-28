How to Watch: Kansas Basketball vs. No. 10 Texas Tech
Kansas Basketball (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) will return home on Saturday for a tough conference matchup against No. 10 Texas Tech (21-7, 12-5 Big 12). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central with the game set to air on ESPN.
The Jayhawks will return from Boulder, Colo. following a 71-64 victory over Colorado on Monday where Hunter Dickinson posted a career-high 32 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams also had a strong performance posting 15 points in 33 minutes.
Look for Kansas to rely on these two big men on Saturday against Texas Tech as tone setters and strong all-around play.
The Red Raiders are looking to bounce back after a Top 10 loss to Houston on Monday where JT Toppin posted a double-double in 37 minutes of gameplay. Texas Tech is banged up right now with five players listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game.
The Red Raiders had only six players in their rotation on Monday against the Cougars so look for Kansas to try and capitalize on matchups.
Although Texas Tech holds the most recent win in this conference matchup with a 79-50 victory over the Jayhawks dating back to February of last year, the Jayhawks hold an all-time record of 43-8 over the Red Raiders.
How to Watch: Kansas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech
Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
Date: Saturday, March 1
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Key Player Stats:
Kansas:
Hunter Dickinson 16.8 PTS 9.8 REB
Zeke Mayo 14.3 PTS 4.8 REB 40.1% 3PT
Dajuan Harris Jr.: 9.4 PTS 5.7 AST
Texas Tech:
JT Toppin 17.2 PTS 9.2 REB
Chance McMillian 15.1 PTS 4.3 REB
Darrion Williams 14.9 PTS 5.3 REB 4 AST