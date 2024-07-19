Jalen Wilson Dominates in Summer League, Hits Game-Winner; Morning Call, July 19
Your daily briefing on Kansas athletics including television listings when applicable.
Former Kansas men's basketball standout forward Jalen Wilson dominated for the Brooklyn Nets in a 104-102 Summer League victory over the Orlando Magic.
The 23-year-old scored a stellar 33 points on 11-of-20 from the field, including a nearly perfect 6-of-7 from downtown, and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds. Perhaps Wilson's best moment was the game-winning layup in overtime.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder was selected by the Nets with the 51st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. While at Kansas, Wilson was named a consensus All-American, the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and helped lead the Jayhawks to a National Championship win in the 2021-22 season.
Did you Notice?
- Three-time Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly will headline the 40th Annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 18, in the historic Allen Fieldhouse. The annual event continues to be one of the most well-attended season kick-off events in all of college basketball. Fans pack into Allen Fieldhouse to catch an off-beat look at the Jayhawks to get a sneak peek at the highly-touted newcomers.
- Kansas baseball landed a commitment from former Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Max Soliz Jr. Most recently, Soliz has been playing for the Wausau Woodchucks in the Northwoods League. In 42 games and counting this season, Soliz's batting average of .277, 26 RBIs and five home runs with the Woodchucks helped him get selected to the league's All-Star Game last week.
- The Kansas football team had some fun at media days.
Published