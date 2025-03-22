Kansas Legend Bob Davis, Voice of Jayhawks, Dies at Age 80
Kansas legend, Bob Davis, passed away at the age of 80, his family announced on Friday.
Davis, who was the voice of the Jayhawks for 32 years was on the mic for some of the school's most iconic moments in football and basketball.
From 1984 to 2016, when he retired, Davis was on the call for the 1988 and 2008 men's basketball championship victories, eight trips to the Final Four, six of the Jayhawks' football bowl games and thousands of regular season football and basketball games.
Davis also spent 16 years calling baseball games for the Kansas City Royals and called the NCAA Women's Final Four six times.
Davis' Most Iconic Calls
How Kansas is Remembering Davis
"We lost a KU legend in Bob Davis, who was the voice of the Jayhawks for decades," said Kansas Basketball Head Coach Bill Self according to KU Athletics. "Bob was not only superior at his craft, but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many. Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing just last week."
"Bob Davis was a fantastic announcer and loved KU. I was a new coach, and he helped me immensely. He set the bar for all those I worked with later. He is a KU giant," said Roy Williams, Kansas' head basketball coach from 1988-2003, according to KU Athletics.
"For 32 years, Bob captivated Jayhawk nation with his wit, voice, and impeccable timing. While we will miss the physical presence of our friend. His iconic radio calls will still bring the goosebumps and live in our minds forever," said David Lawrence, Kansas' football broadcaster since 1995, according to KU Athletics.
Davis' legacy and service to Kansas athletics is something special and will never be forgotten.