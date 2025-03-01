Kansas Basketball Falls to Texas Tech 78-73 in Controversial Finish
Despite a strong individual performance from KJ Adams Jr., the Kansas Jayhawks fell short against Texas Tech, losing 78-73 in a tense Big 12 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Adams led the way for Kansas, posting a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while Hunter Dickinson added 18 points and grabbed 9 boards.
However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Red Raiders' efforts.
Kansas struggled to gain momentum in the first half as Texas Tech came out with a strong offensive showing.
The Jayhawks couldn’t contain JT Toppin, who proved to be a significant problem for the Kansas defense. Toppin finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, helping Texas Tech to a 48-37 lead by halftime.
The second half saw Kansas battle back, but the Red Raiders continued to hold their ground. Toppin fouled out in the second half, but Texas Tech maintained their lead, eventually securing the victory.
With just 20.8 seconds remaining and Kansas trailing 76-73, Rylan Griffen was called for a foul on Texas Tech's drive that many believed was a clean play.
The call disrupted the Jayhawks' momentum and halted their late-game comeback attempt, leaving head coach Bill Self and the Kansas bench visibly frustrated.
Zeke Mayo, with a chance to draw a foul on a three-point shot, attempted a last-ditch effort to send the game to overtime. However, no foul was called, and his shot missed, failing to hit the rim.
With the Jayhawks' final attempt falling short, the Red Raiders secured the rebound and calmly knocked down their free throws to ice the game.
With the loss, Kansas drops to 19-10 on the season and 10-8 in Big 12 play. They’ll face another ranked opponent in No. 4 Houston on the road Monday at 8:00 p.m. CT.
The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence next Saturday for their final home game of the regular season, hosting No. 22 Arizona.
Kansas will need to regroup quickly as they continue their tough stretch leading up to the postseason.