Kansas Basketball Shatters Record for Futility in Disastrous BYU Loss
In a night that Kansas basketball fans will want to forget, the Jayhawks were pummeled by the BYU Cougars, 91-57, in Provo on Tuesday.
This marked the worst loss of the Bill Self era, with Kansas trailing by as much as 38 points at one point—a program record for the largest deficit under Self.
The No. 23 Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7) entered the game hoping to regain momentum after a rough stretch, but from the opening tip, it was clear that BYU (17-8, 8-6) had other plans.
Kansas quickly fell behind 13-5 by the first media timeout, struggling to hit shots while BYU found its rhythm, hitting 3-of-7 from deep.
Self tried to adjust by pulling Flory Bidunga, but it only seemed to spark BYU, who went on a 6-0 run and extended their lead to 19-7 with 14:00 left in the first half.
Things didn’t get better for the Jayhawks. BYU’s hot shooting continued, with the Cougars hitting three-pointers at will. Kansas couldn’t stop the barrage, as Richie Saunders scored 14 points in the first half alone on perfect shooting.
By halftime, Kansas was down 46-26—the largest first-half deficit of the season.
In the second half, BYU showed no signs of letting up.
The Cougars opened with an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 54-29, and it wasn’t long before the gap grew to 35 points—setting a new program record for the largest deficit under Self.
It marked only the fifth time Kansas had ever been down by 30 or more points in a game during the Bill Self era, joining previous blowouts against Kentucky (2014), Texas Tech (2019), USC (2021), and Houston (2024).
Kansas never recovered. At one point, they went nearly five minutes without scoring, while BYU continued to pour it on.
The final score, 91-57, left the Jayhawks with a brutal 34-point loss.