Kansas Football Secures Elite In-State WR Commitment Over Rival Programs
Kansas football continues to build its future with a major in-state addition.
Shawnee Heights standout Tyren Parker announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Wednesday, keeping one of Kansas’ top high school athletes close to home.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Thunderbirds, showcasing some elite athleticism and playmaking ability.
As a junior, Parker put up impressive numbers, finishing with 1,182 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense while also making an impact on defense with 48 tackles and two interceptions.
A three-star recruit, Parker is ranked No. 131 among wide receivers nationally and No. 10 in Kansas by 247Sports Composite.
He held offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State, but ultimately chose Lance Leipold’s program, adding another key weapon to the Jayhawks’ offense.
Parker’s skill set makes him an exciting prospect for the Jayhawks.
He possesses strong body control and smooth route-running ability, traits that should translate well to the college level. His combination of size, speed, and versatility gives Kansas another dynamic piece to develop in its passing game.
With Parker in the fold, Kansas continues to strengthen its 2026 recruiting class and build momentum on the recruiting trail.
His commitment signals a significant win for the Jayhawks in securing top in-state talent.