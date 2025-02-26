KANSAS

Kansas Football Secures Elite In-State WR Commitment Over Rival Programs

Three-star wideout Tyren Parker is set to join the Jayhawks.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of several Kansas Jayhawks helmets against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas football continues to build its future with a major in-state addition.

Shawnee Heights standout Tyren Parker announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Wednesday, keeping one of Kansas’ top high school athletes close to home.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Thunderbirds, showcasing some elite athleticism and playmaking ability.

As a junior, Parker put up impressive numbers, finishing with 1,182 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on offense while also making an impact on defense with 48 tackles and two interceptions.

A three-star recruit, Parker is ranked No. 131 among wide receivers nationally and No. 10 in Kansas by 247Sports Composite.

He held offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State, but ultimately chose Lance Leipold’s program, adding another key weapon to the Jayhawks’ offense.

Parker’s skill set makes him an exciting prospect for the Jayhawks.

He possesses strong body control and smooth route-running ability, traits that should translate well to the college level. His combination of size, speed, and versatility gives Kansas another dynamic piece to develop in its passing game.

With Parker in the fold, Kansas continues to strengthen its 2026 recruiting class and build momentum on the recruiting trail.

His commitment signals a significant win for the Jayhawks in securing top in-state talent.

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

