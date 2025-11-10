Kansas Football: Leipold Family Raising Support for Breast Cancer Awareness
Some difficult news was shared this weekend as Kelly Leipold, wife of Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
She and her family are now turning the diagnosis into action by raising awareness about breast cancer and the importance of women getting routine mammograms and early screenings.
Kelly Leipold shared the news in a post on X Sunday morning thanking everyone for their love and support, while asking others to help join their fight.
“No one ever wants to hear the words. Thank you to KU Med for their wonderful care as I proceed with treatment. Early detection is key! If my story can help one woman get the mammogram she has been unable to obtain than it was well worth what I am going through. @CoachLeipold and I ask for your help in helping those that can’t obtain services get them. Please join us!”
In the post, she shared a link to their LaunchKU campaign where Jayhawk fans and others can help support their cause titled, “Early Detection Saves Lives: Join the Leipolds in Supporting Breast Cancer Screening.”
The campaign description reveals that Kelly Leipold received the diagnosis in late September and that it’s something the family has (unfortunately) dealt with before as Lance Leipold lost his mother to the same disease back in 1998 – making this a cause that is very near and dear to their hearts.
The Leipolds are asking the KU community to match the family’s commitment of $50,000 to the Masonic Cancer Alliance, the outreach arm of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, which “helps women in need receive life-saving screenings by offering mobile mammograms across Kansas and the greater Kansas City area.”
It’s unclear how much money has been raised thus far, but dozens of Kansas fans have begun to spread the word on social media expressing their support for the Leipolds in their time of need and helping share their cause.
“If sharing my story encourages even one woman to get screened and catch something early, then sharing my story has served its mission,” said Kelly Leipold.
About LaunchKU
LaunchKU is a crowdfunding initiative by KU Endowment that helps University of Kansas students, faculty and staff raise funds. LaunchKU also offers donors a new way to provide direct support to the people, schools and programs that are most meaningful to them.
Learn more at launchku.org.