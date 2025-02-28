Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson Gives Unique Donation to Jayhawks Baseball Fans
Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson has made a name for himself on the court, but on Friday, he turned his attention to the diamond—by giving back to Jayhawks baseball fans in a unique way.
Ahead of Kansas' Friday matchup against Omaha, Dickinson took to Twitter to support the Jayhawks baseball team, announcing he would donate 150 hot dogs to students at the game.
His gesture matched an earlier donation from Kansas athletic director Travis Goff, bringing the total to 300 free hot dogs for KU students in attendance.
Goff initially kicked off the initiative with a tweet, stating:
"I’m buying the first round today at the ballpark! Meaning the first 150 HOT DOGS are on me. Yesterday’s atmosphere at Hoglund Ballpark was tremendous! Our @KUBaseball team fed off the energy of the amazing student crowd. Let’s do it again today! Simply show your KU student I.D. at the main concession stand—first 150 hot dogs are free. Let’s have some (responsible) fun again this afternoon. 3 p.m. Hoglund Ballpark."
Shortly after, Dickinson responded with his own tweet:
"I’ll match it, Travis. Make that 300! Pack the Hog!"
The Jayhawks kept their undefeated season alive in dramatic fashion on Thursday, walking off Omaha with a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to win 12-8.
Dariel Osoria delivered the clutch hit, sending Hoglund Ballpark into a frenzy and keeping Kansas a perfect 8-0.
That win also helped the Jayhawks land at No. 1 in the RPI rankings, a huge early-season statement.
Kansas baseball is rolling. The fans are packing the stands. And thanks to Dickinson and Goff, they’re eating well too.
Meanwhile, Dickinson and the Jayhawks basketball team are gearing up for a key showdown against No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday.