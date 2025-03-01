KANSAS

Social Media Erupts as Kansas Loses Late to No. 10 Texas Tech

Kansas suffered the first loss of its 'new season' by falling at home to Texas Tech

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Despite trailing almost the entire afternoon as it hosted No. 10 Texas Tech, Kansas tied things at 73 with 1:47 left in Saturday's contest.

That was the good news.

The bad was that Kansas wouldn't score again in the final 107 seconds and fell to the Red Raiders, 78-73. The loss sets Kansas back to 19-10 overall on the season and 10-8 in Big 12 play while Texas Tech improved to 22-7 overall and 13-5 in conference.

Social media was all over the Saturady afternoon affair that came on the 70th birthday of Allen Fieldhouse. Check out some of the best social media posts during and immediately following the game below.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
