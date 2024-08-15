Kansas Soccer Set for Season Opener vs. South Dakota State; Morning Call, August 15
Kansas women's soccer will begin its 30th season on Thursday, Aug. 15, on the road against South Dakota State at Fishback Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the Summit League Network (need a subscription).
The Jayhawks have 15 players returning form last year's squad, while also welcoming 15 newcomers. Two returning starters include Hallie Klanke, who led the Jayhawks in goals last season and Lexi Watts, a 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection, who was second on the team in points.
Kansas aims for a strong start with first-year head coach Nate Lie pulling the strings, as the Jayhawks finished last season with a subpar 4-8-6 record, including a 1-7-2 record in Big 12 play. This will certainly be a challenge though, as South Dakota State closed last year with a Summit League-best 13-4-3 overall record, including a 4-1-3 record against the conference.
"We're excited to kick off the season against a talented South Dakota State team," first-year head coach Nate Lie said. "We have spent the last couple weeks acquainting ourselves with each other, learning how to play together and implementing a new system. It will be a tough test to start the season, but we're looking forward to facing a team in a different uniform."
Did you Notice?
- Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, which is given annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This is the fifth preseason watch list that Daniels has been named to as he's landed on the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Comeback Player of the Year Award and the Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.
- The aforementioned Nate Lie explained how the upcoming soccer season is a clean slate from last season, and is looking to differentiate this Jayhawks team from the past few years.
- Jayhawks volleyball head coach Ray Bechard praised Kansas athletic director Travis Goff and deputy athletic director Nicole Corcoran, among others, for their efforts in creating hype around his team ahead of the upcoming season.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
14 days.
