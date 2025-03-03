Where KenPom Ranks Kansas Basketball After Texas Tech Loss
The Kansas Jayhawks suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 78-73 to Texas Tech at home in a hard-fought contest.
Despite rallying from an early deficit, Bill Self’s squad couldn’t close the gap late, dropping to 19-10 (10-8 Big 12) on the season.
While this may go down as one of the more challenging seasons of the Self era, Kansas still holds some analytical value as the postseason looms.
The Jayhawks remain a dangerous team, and their upcoming schedule provides opportunities to improve their standing before the Big 12 Tournament tips off in Kansas City on March 11.
KenPom Kansas Snapshot
KenPom, one of the most respected advanced analytics sites in college basketball, has updated its metrics following Kansas’ loss to Texas Tech. Here’s where the Jayhawks currently stand:
- Overall Rank: 21
- Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (ORtg): 115.4 (59th nationally)
- Adjusted Defensive Efficiency (DRtg): 92.2 (6th nationally)
- Adjusted Tempo (AdjT): 68.8
- Luck Rating: -0.024 (250th nationally)
- Strength of Schedule (SOS): 14.39
Despite their struggles, Kansas remains one of the top defensive teams in the country, ranking sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, their offensive efficiency has slipped outside the top 50, highlighting some of the inconsistencies that have plagued them throughout the season.
The Jayhawks have two major opportunities to improve their NCAA Tournament resume, with matchups remaining against No. 4 Houston and No. 22 Arizona. Wins in either—or both—of those games would significantly bolster their seeding outlook.
While this season has been a rollercoaster for Kansas, history suggests they should never be counted out in March.
If the Jayhawks can find their rhythm before the postseason, they could still be a team capable of making noise when it matters most.