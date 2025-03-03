KANSAS

Where KenPom Ranks Kansas Basketball After Texas Tech Loss

The Jayhawks are still in a decent analytical position heading into a crucial stretch.

Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dunks during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dunks during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 78-73 to Texas Tech at home in a hard-fought contest.

Despite rallying from an early deficit, Bill Self’s squad couldn’t close the gap late, dropping to 19-10 (10-8 Big 12) on the season.

While this may go down as one of the more challenging seasons of the Self era, Kansas still holds some analytical value as the postseason looms.

The Jayhawks remain a dangerous team, and their upcoming schedule provides opportunities to improve their standing before the Big 12 Tournament tips off in Kansas City on March 11.

KenPom Kansas Snapshot

Bill Self
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self prior to the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

KenPom, one of the most respected advanced analytics sites in college basketball, has updated its metrics following Kansas’ loss to Texas Tech. Here’s where the Jayhawks currently stand:

  • Overall Rank: 21
  • Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (ORtg): 115.4 (59th nationally)
  • Adjusted Defensive Efficiency (DRtg): 92.2 (6th nationally)
  • Adjusted Tempo (AdjT): 68.8
  • Luck Rating: -0.024 (250th nationally)
  • Strength of Schedule (SOS): 14.39

Despite their struggles, Kansas remains one of the top defensive teams in the country, ranking sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, their offensive efficiency has slipped outside the top 50, highlighting some of the inconsistencies that have plagued them throughout the season.

The Jayhawks have two major opportunities to improve their NCAA Tournament resume, with matchups remaining against No. 4 Houston and No. 22 Arizona. Wins in either—or both—of those games would significantly bolster their seeding outlook.

While this season has been a rollercoaster for Kansas, history suggests they should never be counted out in March.

If the Jayhawks can find their rhythm before the postseason, they could still be a team capable of making noise when it matters most.

MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

