Two Kansas Golfers Named Cobalt All-America Scholars; Morning Call, July 26
Kansas junior Will King and recent KU graduate Davis Cooper were selected as 2023-24 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Thursday.
Cooper and King become the 10th and 11th Jayhawks under Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel to earn All-America Scholar honors. Additionally, Cooper and King were both named to the 2024 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.
"I'm really proud of these two guys," Bermel said in a press release. "We are extremely busy during the fall and spring semesters, and they continue to find a way to take care of their academics along with their golf game."
King claimed his first collegiate individual title at the Gopher Invitational (8-under par) and his eighth-place finish in the Big 12 Championship was the highest spot among the Jayhawks, which helped him earn a spot on the Big 12 All-Tournament Team. The All-Big 12 Academic First Team member also Led the Jayhawks in scoring in five events this past season.
Cooper, a fellow All-Big 12 Academic First Team member, logged a scoring average of 73.62 with two top-20 finishes and four rounds in the 60s. Cooper's best outing came in the opening round of the Cowboy Classic where placed 13th with a 6-under par.
Did you Notice?
- As the men's basketball offseason continues, Kansas received a shoutout for the time they broke the Guinness World Record for loudest indoor crowd noise vs. West Virginia in 2017. The Jayhawks won the game 84-80 in overtime.
- Kansas product and Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. worked out with new teammate and nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George. Oubre is one of two Jayhawks on the Sixers, alongside center Joel Embiid, but the 2022-23 NBA MVP is currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA. The opening ceremony begins tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
34 days.
