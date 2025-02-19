Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in KenPom After BYU Disaster
After Tuesday's crushing loss to BYU, Kansas Basketball saw a drop in the KenPom.com rankings.
The Jayhawks, now at 17-9, are ranked 22nd overall, a far cry from where they expect to be, and a significant drop from Monday.
While Kansas still has time to get things back on track, this loss has exposed some glaring weaknesses.
KenPom Kansas Basketball Snapshot
Offensively, the Jayhawks are ranked 59th with an offensive rating of 92.3, far lower than they’d like to see. Despite an impressive 115.4 adjusted offensive rating, their struggles to execute on offense hurt them in Provo, where they couldn't get things going.
However, Kansas continues to shine on the defensive end. Their defense remains top-notch, ranking 6th overall in the nation with a defensive rating of 92.3.
While it hasn’t been perfect lately, it’s still one of the team’s strongest points, even with the Cougars pouring it on in embarrassing fashion.
The team’s net rating of +23.13 and brutal luck factor of -0.17 shows they’re still competitive, but consistency remains an issue.
If Kansas can find a balance between their offensive and defensive play, they can get back on track and finish strong heading into tournament season.