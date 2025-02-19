KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in KenPom After BYU Disaster

The Jayhawks' metrics took a significant dive on Tuesday following their devastating loss.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gestures to players against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
After Tuesday's crushing loss to BYU, Kansas Basketball saw a drop in the KenPom.com rankings.

The Jayhawks, now at 17-9, are ranked 22nd overall, a far cry from where they expect to be, and a significant drop from Monday.

While Kansas still has time to get things back on track, this loss has exposed some glaring weaknesses.

KenPom Kansas Basketball Snapshot

Jayhawks
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Jayhawks are ranked 59th with an offensive rating of 92.3, far lower than they’d like to see. Despite an impressive 115.4 adjusted offensive rating, their struggles to execute on offense hurt them in Provo, where they couldn't get things going.

However, Kansas continues to shine on the defensive end. Their defense remains top-notch, ranking 6th overall in the nation with a defensive rating of 92.3.

While it hasn’t been perfect lately, it’s still one of the team’s strongest points, even with the Cougars pouring it on in embarrassing fashion.

The team’s net rating of +23.13 and brutal luck factor of -0.17 shows they’re still competitive, but consistency remains an issue.

If Kansas can find a balance between their offensive and defensive play, they can get back on track and finish strong heading into tournament season.

Mathey Gibson
