Kansas soccer dominates Kansas State in 2025 Sunflower Showdown
The annual Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown was no contest this year as the Kansas women’s soccer team bested their in-state rival Kansas State by a convincing 4-1 score in front of the second-largest crowd ever (2,402) at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
The match looked to be going KSU’s way early when senior forward Andra Mohler scored a goal less than 10 minutes into the game. That ended up being the only goal for the Wildcats as the Jayhawks took control later in the first half.
In the 32nd minute, KU tied the game thanks to a penalty kick from sophomore midfielder Jillian Gregorski. The Jayhawks then quickly took the lead a few minutes later following a goal by freshman forward Becca Smith in what ended up being the first of two goals for Smith in a Kansas uniform.
KU then took a commanding lead 27 minutes into the second half with a goal from junior midfielder Livvy Moore on an assist from redshirt junior forward/midfielder Saige Wimes.
The game was sealed for KU after Smith’s second goal in the 75th minute of the game.
The win gave the Jayhawks their eighth of the season following disappointing back-t0-back losses at home to unranked Baylor and No. 10 TCU this past week.
The team now sits at 8-2-2 overall and 2-2-0 in Big 12 play. The other conference win came against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 18, which was KU’s first against the Cowgirls since 2020. The two ties came against Utah State (0-0) on Aug. 24 and against No. 2-ranked Florida State (1-1) just four days later.
The Jayhawks will now travel to Texas to take on No. 18 Texas Tech this Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock where the Red Raiders will be looking for revenge after KU knocked them out of the 2024 Big 12 Tournament – which KU eventually won.
Texas Tech is currently 9-1-1 on the season with a 3-0-1 record in Big 12 play and a 4-0-1 record at home. Their conference wins came against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State – while the tie came against Houston last week.
The game between KU and Texas Tech will begin at 1 p.m. CT and can be viewed live on ESPN+.