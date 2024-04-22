Deuce Weston Talks Kansas Visit
The Kansas Jayhawks are amongst a long list of teams who have had tons of visitors as of late.
One of the names to recently visited the Jayhawks is Deuce Weston.
Weston is a running back prospect from the 2025 class from Lawndale High School in Los Angeles, California. He is a current three-star and has visited many schools as of late.
He recently caught up with Blue Wings Rising.
“My KU visit was awesome,” Weston stated. “I really liked the environment and definitely the coaching staff!”
He talked about what he believes makes the Kansas Jayhawks unique.
“I think Kansas is unique because of me knowing Jalon Daniels since he was in high school and watching him play since I was young but also it’s unique because my dad says everyone he knows that come to KU from California has done well playing at Kansas.”
As mentioned earlier he definitely likes the coaches. He dives deeper.
“The coaches are great! I already knew Coach Wallace the RB coach, and Coach Z the quarterback coach but finally got to me Coach Leipold, and had a great conversation with him. He seems like a very genuine guy and I liked that! The coaches all liked my versatility and how I’m a playmaker and can get me the ball in a lot of different ways.”
A certain player and two position groups stood out from his visit.
“Of course, JD stood out but I liked how so running backs and WR rotated in and got reps!”
Weston does claim that Kansas is in his top schools at this moment.
“Kansas is definitely one of my top schools and I definitely am coming back for an official visit.”