Watch: Kansas Commit David McComb Shares Training Video
It is no secret that each commitment is a big piece of the puzzle in each recruiting class as cycles turn over every year. However, with that being said it is also no secret that some recruits can play a bigger part due to a plethora of different reasons.
I truly believe that Kansas has found its big piece to the 2025 puzzle and his name is David McComb.
McComb is a huge piece and the biggest piece to the puzzle not just because he is a signal-calling quarterback but because he brings many other things to the table such as leadership and also the domino effect.
The domino effect is referred to in the world of recruiting as a commit that leads to multiple commits or committable opportunities that likely were not available until the original piece (McComb) was placed.
McComb is currently one of three commits following the addition of Anderson Kopp and also having Malachi Curvey already committed.
McComb is a 6-foot-3 210-pound quarterback from Memorial High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, and is what I personally consider an elite-level quarterback. I believe he is significantly underrated by all major recruiting services. Rivals has him listed as the 34th-best quarterback and I can confidently say… no one can convince me there are 33 better quarterbacks in this class.
McComb recently released a video of him throwing some passes during his own personal practice with 405QB (a private group training and quarterback development) company run by Joel Blumenthal who is the QB coach at Edmond North High School.
Below is the video of the work that he shared publicly.
Stay tuned for a more in-depth review of David McComb’s tape and skill set.