Bold Predictions: Kentucky-Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a row. Ahead of Saturday's contest, here are our bold predictions:

Hunter

I think back to how crucial Keidron Smith's pick six against Florida was. After landing multiple big plays in the first few weeks of the season, it's been a much quieter year for the Ole Miss transfer than what most anticipated after seeing him notch that interception as well as a fumble recovery.

Defense is the story heading into this one, so I like for a defensive score to make a game-deciding impact. Give me another jumped pass and house call for Smith, this time on Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook.

Going off of that, let's add a Barion Brown kick return touchdown to my prediction list. The defensive and special teams score plus a field goal could give Kentucky all the points it will need to win. I like the Wildcats to escape Columbia with a win after not scoring a single offensive touchdown in four quarters.

Matt

Barion Brown is going to emerge today. He has already put together a solid freshman campaign, but I am riding with him to break out in a big way today. Give me Brown to score on a return and to have over 100 yards receiving and another score.

Missouri has not looked great at times, but the defense has locked down many star players in the process. But Brown is going to find a way today, and he is going to have his best performance as a Cat in doing so. I love the matchup for him in this one, and I like what Kentucky can do from a scheme standpoint with him.

Top Stories Ahead of Kentucky's Road Matchup Against Missouri

Mark Stoops is 'Freaking Jacked' For Kentucky's Opportunity at Mizzou

Scangarello Understands Wildcats' Offensive Shortcomings

D'Eryk Jackson, Trevin Wallace Combing Friendship With Football

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.