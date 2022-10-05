Chris Rodriguez Ready for More After Knocking Rust Off Against Ole Miss

He wasn't able to win Kentucky its game last Saturday, but running back Chris Rodriguez Jr's presence was felt in bulk against Ole Miss as he made his season debut.

After watching Rodriguez provide 112 yards of offense against the Rebels, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was overjoyed with finally getting to see his new weapon be inserted into his in-game playbook. He reiterated just how special of a player C-Rod was on Tuesday:

"I knew what he was, but to see it live, to just watch his presence, he's just one of those physical guys and just has great feel," Scangarello said. "I think he's a really good pass-catcher, it was kinda underrated when I got here...just overall really like his demeanor and everything about him, he's such a good football player, he's gonna have a long, good career."

Scangarello had seen the tape, heard all about what the RB can do on the field, and sure he'd seen it in practice, but witnessing it inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium with his own eyes was a different beast.

The OC reveled in what makes Rodriguez such a uniquely good running back:

"Guys in our offense, how they press the combinations, and then on contact, their pad level, how they run behind their pads, just that ability to never stop your feet," Scangarello said. "It's a mindset, it's also a skill. You can see it when guys do it, they have good hips, they gotta be powerful and they gotta have some feel."

As for Rodriguez, he was relieved to finally get back out on the field and play real snaps after what has turned into a long, tumultuous offseason.

"It felt great to just get out there and knock the rust off," he said.

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that coincided with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports revealed that an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on the Kentucky football team for allegedly filing inaccurate time cards while working under UK HealthCare. The names of the players were redacted. It was finally announced on Sept. 12 that Rodriguez would make his return in Oxford against Ole Miss on Oct. 1.

The running back didn't have much to say about looking back at what transpired over the past few months, but rather focused on the greener grass that he now stands on, on and off the field:

"It was hard, but you know, passed it, i'm out here with the team now, I'm ready for it."

He made an immediate impact against the Rebels, finishing with 19 carries for 72 yards, while also compiling 40 yards through the air. Rodriguez hadn't played a real game since Kentucky's Citrus Bowl win over Iowa on New Year's Day.

While he'd practiced plenty with the team in the lead-up to his debut, there was no preparing him for that first 'welcome back' hit.

"That first hit, I was like 'god bless," he said. "I forgot what if felt like to get hit. As a running back, in my play style, I like it, I couldn't wait to feel that again."

Following the loss, head coach Mark Stoops said that while he loved seeing his top running back out on the field again, he noticed that fatigue began to play a part down the stretch of the game.

"You could tell the game legs were a little—I don't want to say he's out of shape—but there's just a difference in playing games," Stoops said after the loss on Saturday. "You know, when you're amped up, I could tell it was wearing on him a little bit late in that game."

Rodriguez confirmed that those game legs were a tad worn out come the fourth quarter:

"I've done a lot of training, but I just knew that once that first game came around for me there was nothing I could do to prepare for that moment, I kinda knew it," he said. "I tried to train for it, but nothing compares to it."

Now the star RB has broken the seal on getting his licks this season. Next up is his home debut, where the Wildcats will welcome a team that Rodriguez has had success against throughout his college career—South Carolina.

In three games against the Gamecocks, he has 348 yards and four touchdowns. He'll look to add to those gaudy numbers under the lights in front of a sold-out Kroger Field this Saturday.

"I'm ready for it."

