How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Missouri

Here's how you can watch or listen to the Wildcats' upcoming game in Columbia against Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a row. 

Here's how you can watch or listen to the crucial SEC East tilt: 

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Tigers will open the SEC Network's three-game slate on Saturday at Faurot Field. Jay Alter, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler will be on the noon EST, 11 a.m. local time call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

