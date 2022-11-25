How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-No. 25 Louisville

It's rivalry week in Lexington, as the Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday afternoon. The Cards are one of the hottest teams in the nation, while the Wildcats are looking to snap a two-game losing skid to close out the 2022 regular season.

If your Thanksgiving hangover extends an extra day and you can't make it to the game, here's how you can watch or listen as UK looks for its fourth win in a row over Louisville:

How to Watch

For the second time this season and in back-to-back games, Kentucky ducks the early and late slate. It will be a 3 p.m. EST kickoff between the Cats and Cards, with the broadcast airing on the SEC Network. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

