How to Watch, Listen: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). If you aren't making the trek down to The Grove, here's how you can watch and listen to the upcoming top-15 SEC matchup:

How to Watch

In rather disappointing fashion, the Cats and Rebels will kickoff ESPN's slate at Noon right after College Gameday. Many fans were expecting a primetime kickoff, but ESPN opted for LSU vs. Auburn, which normally would seem like the right choice, but maybe not this season. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Saturday will be a homecoming for UK defenders Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones

Mark Stoops is looking for his first road win against an SEC West opponent

