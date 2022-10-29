Players to Watch: No. 19 Kentucky-No. 3 Tennessee

Tonight in Knoxville, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. After dropping a heartbreaking 45-42 matchup to the Volunteers a year ago in Lexington, the Cats will attempt to make it two wins in a row inside Neyland Stadium.

Here are some Wildcats to watch as they look to pull off the upset:

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Will Levis holds all the hype for Kentucky's offense as he continues to receive plenty of draft talk, but the Wildcats' offensive success hinges on Rodriguez Jr. He is arguably the most underrated player in the SEC, and he is as physical as any running back in the country. He missed the first four games of the season, and he already has accumulated 395 yards and three touchdowns since returning. It is hard to shutdown Rodriguez.

Will Levis

Levis has some undeniable traits, but he has been inconsistent for Kentucky at times. He is banged up coming into this contest, but Tennessee will certainly get his best shot. Levis is completing nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Tennessee has to get to the Wildcats' signal-caller and disrupt his rhythm early on.

Wide Receiver Trio

Levis has spread the ball around this fall, but the bulk of his completions have gone to three receivers, Tayvion Robinson (25), Barion Brown (24), and Dane Key (20). Robinson is the veteran of the group and is tough matchup in the slot, while the freshmen work the edge. Brown is a speedster Kentucky tries to facilitate touches to, while Key is a possession receiver that Kentucky likes to use to make contested, physical catches. Brown is also the return man for the Cats, and he is dangerous. He has already returned one kick for a touchdown this season.

DeAndre Square

Kentucky will likely be without veteran linebacker Jacquez Jones, meaning Square has to have an even bigger role in the Wildcat's defensive approach. He has been lights out for Kentucky this season with 52 total tackles, three for loss, a sack and an interception.

Carrington Valentine

The veteran defensive back is huge for Kentucky in pre-snap, and his on-field production has been consistent, too. He is a vital part of a secondary that will have its hands full with Tennessee. Valentine has 24 tackles on the season, a sack and an interception.

Deone Walker

Kentucky rotates a lot upfront, so statistically speaking, there has not been as much production, but there is no one more talented than the true freshman upfront. Walker is a space eater at 6'6", 330lbs, but he can also move. He can create a problem for Tennessee's pass game if he has success with an interior pass rush and pushing the pocket back into Hendon Hooker's face.

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense

Kentucky's Defense is "Not Afraid" of the Volunteers

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky Football News

Jeremy Flax On Track to Play at Tennessee

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.