Players to Watch: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of today's contest, here are some Cats to watch:

Keidron Smith / Jacquez Jones

All eyes will be on the former Rebels and current Wildcats. Both players know how loud Vaught Hemingway Stadium can get and have been on the other side of Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense. Emotions will run high at the start of the game, but expect the cornerback and linebacker to do all they can to will UK to getting the win. Smith has had a knack for finding the football, and turnovers will almost certainly play a part in who wins the ranked matchup. You know what you're getting from Jones...tackles, and lots of em.

Chris Rodriguez

Kentucky's prized running back returns for the first time this season in a big-time spot. The O-line has struggled, but if there's anyone who can handle not having holes and creating something out of nothing, it's C-Rod. He'll play a role in the passing game as well, giving the Wildcats an extra couple of layers on offense, potentially opening up some more opportunities for deep balls and explosive plays. Rodriguez's performance could make or break the Cats on Saturday.

Tyrell Ajian / Zion Childress

Strong safety Tyrell Ajian is expected to play normal starting snaps on Saturday, though he might not be at full health. If the senior doesn't isn't on the field as much as normal, it'll be Texas State transfer Zion Childress in his spot. The sophomore held his own in a more expanded role against Northern Illinois, but doing it on the road in a hostile environment is different gravy. Luckily for the UK secondary, Ole Miss is going to pound the rock consistently, not passing nearly as much.

Tight Ends

Whether it be Brenden Bates, Keaton Upshaw or Jordan Dingle, the tight ends will need to contribute in the passing game for Kentucky on Saturday. If Ole Miss follows the blueprint that's been set by UK's other opponents this season, Will Levis will face a lot of blitzes and have minimal time in a clean pocket. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said he welcomes the defensive pressure, but I don't know that the offensive line would agree with him. We've seen the TE's be more than just safety blankets this season, but they may need to be the quick options for Levis to fall back on against the Rebels if he doesn't have adequate time to go through all of his progressions.

