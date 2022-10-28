Two Important Volunteers Expected Back for Tennessee Against Kentucky

Kentucky is going to enter Neyland Stadium on Saturday night "as good a shape as its been in several weeks," thanks to a much-needed bye week.

Multiple Wildcats are returning to full health after having the extra time to rest ahead of the biggest game of the season.

It's Tennessee, however, who's likely welcoming back the more important pieces to its roster on both offense and defense.

ESPN senior writer Chris Low reported on Thursday night that Vols senior safety Jaylen McCullough has been cleared by the university and athletic department to return against the Wildcats after missing the past two games.

McCullough was charged with felony aggravated assault after being arrested on Oct. 9. He is a four-year starter and was fourth on the team in tackles following the Vols' win over LSU on Oct. 1. UT head coach Josh Heupel told reporters on Thursday that McCullough was with the team practicing this week.

Low's report says a preliminary hearing in McCollough's case has been "set for Nov. 18, but his attorney, Chloe Akers, has asked that the hearing be moved up to Nov. 10 and will seek to have the charge dismissed because she said McCollough was acting in self defense."

On the offensive side, star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has announced via an NIL deal on his Instagram that he will also return against Kentucky:

Tillman has missed the Volunteers' last four games after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Despite playing in just three games this season, Tillman has 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown. He was an All-SEC selection a year ago, catching 12 touchdown passes and accumulating over 1,000 receiving yards.

Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday night's big-time SEC matchup:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Volunteers have claimed the premier slot on ESPN this weekend. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EST, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

