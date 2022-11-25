Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Governor's Cup

Kentucky football has released its hype video ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals this Saturday:

The video includes some memorable moments that have gone Kentucky's way over the course of the Bluegrass rivalry.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the matchup:

How to Watch

For the second time this season and in back-to-back games, Kentucky ducks the early and late slate. It will be a 3 p.m. EST kickoff between the Cats and Cards, with the broadcast airing on the SEC Network. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Kentucky coordinators and players previewed the rivalry game on Tuesday.

Will Levis didn't commit to playing in Kentucky's bowl game. More here.

Kentucky's latest depth chart can be found here.

More on Mark Stoops' new contract extension here.

