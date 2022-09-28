Will Levis a "Clear-Cut-Top-Three" QB in 2023 Class, According to ESPN's McShay

Will Levis' draft stock has done nothing but shoot up since the beginning of his 2022 senior campaign.

The Penn State transfer got the seal of approval from ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper last week, as he was pegged as a top-five NFL Draft pick:

"I recently went through all of Levis' throws in 16 starts at Kentucky, and I was extremely impressed. He has a rocket launcher for an arm; the Penn State transfer makes some "wow" throws. That has gotten him into trouble at times -- he has four picks in three games this season -- but it's clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comp is Matthew Stafford. Levis plays in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he's not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He doesn't have a great supporting cast of playmakers around him, but he makes it work. He can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. He's the real deal, and he's going to battle to be the top signal-caller in this class, though I want to see him clean up the mistakes and limit his turnovers."

On Tuesday, Kiper's partner-in-crime and fellow analyst Todd McShay put Levis in that same upper-echelon category with this tweet:

Through four games, Levis has completed 79 passes for 1,185 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. If he's able to keep those numbers on the up, we could be hearing his name called within the first few picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming game on the road at No. 14 Ole Miss, you can watch it here.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

