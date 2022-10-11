Will Levis Still "Day-to-Day" Ahead of Mississippi State

On Monday, at his game-week press conference, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said that the team was still taking a "day-to-day" approach with quarterback Will Levis.

Levis was still listed on the week seven depth chart after missing the South Carolina matchup due to turf toe. He was a game-time decision against the Gamecocks after being reported as questionable as early as three days before Kentucky's 24-14 loss to SC.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello confirmed the status of the star QB after practice on Tuesday, citing that he was indeed back to practicing:

"He's day-to-day right now, so i'm not going to get into all that stuff right now with Will but, he's out there today...trending the way we'd hope he'd trend," he said.

Without Levis under center, Kentucky was held to just two scores by a South Carolina defense that had previously allowed over 40 points to its other two SEC opponents this season.

Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron did what he could in a backup role, throwing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but there was a clear absence in the QB role last weekend.

Scangarello says that Levis and Sheron are taking reps as normal this week in practice:

"Obviously, we always have to prepare the backup," he said. "Kaiya's gotta do his share, just like last week to make sure he gets himself ready to play, Kiaya always gets some reps."

It's not expected that Levis will miss a second game in a row, and his return to practice bodes well for his chances of dressing out and taking on No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

