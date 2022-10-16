Kentucky MBB Atop KenPom Preseason Rankings

You know its officially basketball season when you start hearing Ken Pomeroy's name.

The 2023 KenPom preseason college basketball ratings have been released, and it's the Kentucky Wildcats who open the season at No. 1.

Some notable ratings of teams that the Wildcats will take on this season:

No. 3 Gonzaga

No. 4 Tennessee

No. 8 Kansas

No. 11 UCLA

No. 13 Auburn

No. 14 Arkansas

No. 18 Alabama

Here is our men's team introduction from Friday night at Big Blue Madness:

It's year 14 of the John Calipari era, and once again he's fielded a star-studded group thats expected to compete for that elusive ninth National Championship.

Freshman duo Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace will suffice as the young guys on the team, while returnees include point guard Sahvir Wheeler, forwards Jacob Toppin, Daimion Collins, Lance Ware and reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.

CJ Fredrick is back at shooting guard after missing the entire 2021 season due to a left hamstring injury. The Iowa transfer is expected to produce high shooting numbers for the Wildcats, much like Kellan Grady did a season ago.

Out of the transfer portal, guard Antonio Reeves enters the fray from Illinois State and will play an important role for the Cats. He even went on to take down Fredrick, Livingston and Toppin in the 3-point shootout.

Toppin would go on to be voted the dunk contest champion, despite landing just one dunk. He beat out Collins and Livingston.

The entire roster can be found here.

The men's team will also open its season at home on Nov. 7, welcoming the Howard Bison to Rupp Arena. The entire 31-game slate can be found here.

Calipari would close out the night with a few words, finishing with this:

"This is a group that i'd say you'll have some fun watching and be proud of."

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

5-Star '24 Center Flory Bidunga Has Been Offered by Kentucky

Kentucky and Indiana are reportedly in discussions to play one-another in a multi-year series

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects