Oscar Tshiebwe's Status Uncertain Ahead of Champions Classic, Daimion Collins Expected to Play

The status of Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe is still up in the air with the Champions Classic against Michigan State just one day away.

Tshiebwe, the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, did not participate in Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White Scrimmage, either of UK's exhibitions or the first two games of the regular season. On Oct. 11, Head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

In the lead-up to the regular season, it was thought that Tshiebwe would sit out the preseason and perhaps a game or two, but that there would be no long term impact from the knee injury.

Following the win over Duquesne on Friday night, head coach John Calipari was unsure if the Cats would welcome their star big man to the rotation this Tuesday in Indianapolis.

"I don't know yet," Calipari said post-game. "(Tshiebwe)'s got to go through some workouts and if it swells or does stuff, we're just going to have to wait. That surgery, he's ahead of schedule, but, you know, you’ve got to be able to stop and turn and, you know, it's not ligament or anything like that. But there was an operation where they went inside that area where it will still be sore for a minute."

When speaking to reporters this afternoon, Calipari again had no concrete announcement on whether or not Tshiebwe would play against the Spartans:

"He's supposed to practice today, so we'll have a better idea," he said. "He's been doing that the conditioning stuff, just hadn't been on that court and that's totally different. My guess would be he plays three or four minutes at a stretch, If he plays."

Before the win against Duquesne on Nov. 11, men's basketball color commentator Jack Givens said on the UK Pre-Game Radio Show that Tshiebwe was "at least a week away, simply because he hasn't done any contact."

Calipari noted that he's unsure if the NPOY will be physically ready to play on Tuesday, even if he's itching to get out on the court and make his season debut:

"He's just gonna have to get through that and make sure there's no swelling. From what I'm hearing, he doesn't have the lift yet. Knowing him he wants to play, but I can't tell you right now."

As for sophomore forward Daimion Collins, it sounds like he will make his season debut against Michigan State.

"I would expect Daimion to play, yes," Calipari said. "I would say he's good to go."

Collins did not play in either game last week after leaving the team due to the passing of his father, Ben. For more on the unfortunate circumstance, click here. Calipari said on Nov. 7 that Collins would return to be with the team throughout this past week, but was returning home for his father's funeral, which took place last weekend.

While Collins will be on the court, Calipari remains uncertain on how he'll perform given what's transpired over the past week and a half:

"Damien had two days of practice before he left. Then we came back. I mean, how's he do? We have no idea of going in and that's why I've said all along, it's gonna take us time to get this right."

Kentucky and Michigan State are set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday, Nov. 15 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will air on ESPN. Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Indy as the Cats look to pass their first big test of the season.

Kentucky Basketball News and Stories

More on Michigan State here.

Jacob Toppin Looking for Improvement After Slow Start to Senior Season

Ugonna Onyenso Isn't Surprised By His Early-Season Impact

For more on the win over Duquesne, click here.

Game Notes on the Victory can be found here.

Watch: Toppin, Wheeler, Onyenso speak on the win

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.