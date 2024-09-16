College basketball expert predicts Kentucky star to be the best shooter in the nation
Mark Pope put together Kentucky's 2024-25 roster almost entirely in the transfer portal, and one of the most important additions was former Dayton sharpshooter, Koby Brea. Last season Brea averaged 11.1 points per game for the Flyers while shooting a whooping 49.8% from three.
Brea shot 201 three-pointers last season in 33 games and made 100 of them. This means that Brea was shooting 6.1 threes per game and making 3.03 per game. It's safe to say that in Coach Pope's system, Brea is going to shoot a lot more than 201 threes this season. Brea will likely be near the top of all shooters when it comes to three-point attempts per game.
College basketball expert Andy Katz just ranked Brea as the best three-point shooter in all of college basketball. Brea was ahead of players like Mark Sears, RJ Davis, and Josh Hubbard.
Coach Pope's system relies on ball movement, which helps players get open looks. In this system, Brea will get a lot of open and lightly contested threes. When the best shooter in college basketball gets looks like this, he isn't going to miss often.
Brea's ability to shoot the ball from deep will quickly make him a fan favorite in Lexington, as Rupp Arena will erupt when Brea nails a three from deep.
Thanks to Coach Pope, Kentucky could be the best three-point shooting team in all of college basketball this season. It's safe to say opponents will need to make sure they are guarding the three-point line against the Kentucky Wildcats.