How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas Longhorns

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are returning to Rupp Arena on Wednesday night to take on head coach Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns. After a week on the road that featured two thrilling wins, Kentucky is finally back on their home floor ready to carry all of their recent momentum over into a two-game stretch of games on the comfort of their own court.

Kentucky made history in Knoxville on Saturday in their win over now-unranked Tennessee. With the win on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Kentucky has now won six of the last seven games in the historic rivalry, which is the first time that feat has happened since they won 12 of 13 road games in Knoxville from 1951-64. The Wildcats have also won four-straight at Tennessee for the first time since 2003-06. After back-to-back games with major second-half comebacks, Kentucky is hoping that a slow start does not happen on thir home floor against Texas, because fans have yet to see a full-game of quality basketball from their Wildcats.

On Wednesday, Kentucky welcomes the Texas Longhorns into Rupp Arena for the first time since 2014, where the Wildcats defeated the Longhorns 63-51. Now, they're looking to find similar success against them over a decade later. As for this Texas squad, their two wins in conference play came back-to-back last week when they won at Alabama by four, before welcoming Vandy to Austin and getting a 16-point win. The Longhorns are a great rebounding team, as going hard on the glass is a big identity for Sean Miller's Longhorns. Oh, and they are excellent at getting to the line. We'll get to those soon in this article.

First, let's take a look at how to watch Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

How to watch Kentucky take on Texas

The Wildcats will take on the Volunteers at 7p.m. ET on Wednesday, and you can watch the game on SEC Network. You may also listen on the UK Sports Network.

Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) shoves Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) after a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keys to victory for Kentucky against Texas

Keep the Longhorns off the glass

The Texas Longhorns are one of the top rebounding teams in the country, and love to feed off of second chances. Texas ranks 15th in the country in offensive rebound percentage, and are 39th overall in offensive boards grabbed. On the defensive end, the Longhorns are 29th in rebounds on that end of the floor. Going hard on the glass is a big identity for Sean Miller's Longhorns. In their win over Vandy, Texas won the rebounding battle 42-24. This has to be one of the most important things on Kentucky's scouting report.

Limit their trips to the free-throw line

This is what Texas is best at, getting to the free-throw line. They averaged the 14th-highest percentage in the country of points coming from the line. Texas averages the second-most free-throw attempts in the country, averaging 28.6 per game. The Longhorns have the highest free-throw rate in college basketball, according to KenPom, and are extremely dangerous from there. 7-foot big man Matas Vokietaitis actually draws the most fouls per game in the country, according to KenPom. Not only that, but he is also first in free-throw rate, which could spell a matchup problem for Kentucky's frontcourt. Plus, off the bench for Texas is one of the most efficient free-throw shooters in college basketball, backup point guard Simeon Wilcher, who is 6th in free-throw percentage, shooting it at 94.7 percent.

Those are the two biggest things Kentucky needs to limit, and that's what it starts with when you think about where Sean Miller and the Longhorns have found the most success. Both categories played a key part in getting them those two big wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt.