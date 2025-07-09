Jayden Quaintance has long-time relationships with Kentucky's incoming freshmen
Kentucky's two incoming freshmen, Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno, whether they take credit or not, played a big role in getting Jayden Quaintance to Kentucky this offseason. Mark Pope's vision for him wasn't the only thing that led him back to Lexington the second time around, it was a longstanding connection with both of Kentucky's freshmen.
Jasper Johnson was his former AAU teammate, and then there's Malachi Moreno, who he has played with and against at many national camps since he was in middle school. The connection with Johnson runs deeper, obviously, as the two led Team Thad to one of the best records on the circuit in 2023. That connection came full circle this offseason when Kentucky began recruiting Quaintance to Lexington to reunite with a former teammate. The connection with Moreno is one that has had Quaintance familiar with his game since the two began meeting at different camps in middle school.
"I've gotten to play against Malachi since I was in like sixth grade, so I've been really familiar with him, seeing him at all of the All-American events and things like that. Jasper, me and him, we were 10-2 in the EYBL while we were there. We were number one in the EYBL. (He's) just really effective. He's a really good scorer, able to find people. And Malachi, just competing against him, iron sharpens iron, just seeing how that's been building. I'm excited to, once the season gets started, when I'm able to play, see what it looks like when we're on the court together. So, it's gonna be really exciting for sure."- Quaitance on Johnson, Moreno.
Johnson used his long-time relationship with Quaintance to his advantage this offseason, helping recruit the highly-touted prospect to Lexington, someone he has been familiar with for years. Playing together wasn't just a conversation between the two this offseason. It's something the two have talked about a lot in the past.
"I met up with him at USA, when we did the camp for 18U (in 2024), so I've been around him a lot, and that was definitely a point of conversation. Even this year, through social media and online he was just talking to me trying to get in my ear talking about returning to Kentucky, and he was a big part in my decision to commit here as well."- Quaintance on Johnson recruiting him.
Quaintance and his former AAU teammate are reunited once again, a big full-circle moment for two players that have known each other for years and are getting their moment together on the big stage that is Kentucky basketball.