Kam Williams reveals who he thinks will be Kentucky’s X-factor next season

The Kentucky Wildcats are about a month-and-a-half into summer practice and by now, some have started standing out from the rest. We’ve obviously heard a lot about how good Milan Momcilovic is and how much Malachi Moreno can improve his skillset with another year, but who else has stood out?

Returning forward Kam Williams met with the media on Thursday and in the conversation, he was asked who has surprised him in practice so far. As someone who has been sidelined all summer following a second surgery, Williams has had a unique viewpoint as a player, seeing it from a different perspective. The junior is pretty high on Braydon Hawthorne and he explained why.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) drives to the basket against Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To me, not really surprising, but Braydon,” Williams said when asked who has stood out this summer. “He sat out last year, but me playing against him pretty much everyday last year, it’s not really surprising to me. I feel like he has surprised everybody else, because not everyone got the opportunity to see him play, but he definitely will be an X-factor.”

Why does Williams believe in his fellow returning teammate to take a big step, going from redshirting to contributing in a key way off the bench? Hawthorne’s versatility stands out to Williams and is a big reason why he believes in him. After developing through practice last season, Williams has seen Hawthorne grow and become much more confident.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Last year, obviously, as a freshman coming in, you're not really gonna be as confident when it comes to doing certain things like going first in drills and stuff like that. But he's taking the initiative to — ‘I'm be the first one to show everybody how his drill is. I'll explain the offense or defense to somebody else’. It's definitely a growth aspect I see with him.”

Hawthorne’s versatility really is going to provide some quality depth for Kentucky. His ability to score from all three levels and use his length well on the defensive end is what everyone should know him for. In the past, Pope has compared Hawthorne’s mobility to Tayshaun Prince in the past and even though that is some high praise, that will be a big part of him having success. That mobility will allow him to move and switch quickly, creating his own shots and switching on defense.

The former top 30 recruit can carve out an important role next season for Mark Pope and the Wildcats.

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